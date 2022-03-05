Ministry of Water Resources proceeds with Makhoul dam construction

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-05T08:57:54+0000

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Water Resources has kicked off an early phase of the Makhoul dam construction after a year-long preparation, a local administrative official revealed on Saturday. The administrator of al-Zawya sub-district, Baiji, Mohammad Zeidan, told Shafaq News Agency, "the teams of the Water Resources Ministry have completed the construction of the concrete bridge. It is currently establishing a concrete plant nearby to build nearly 80 residential units for the engineers and the technicians who will run the site." Zeidan said that the families that will sustain losses due to the project would be compensated in succession as it proceeds. "A regiment from the Iraqi army has stationed in the area to provide the necessary protection if needed," Zeidan continued. Last May, the Ministry of Water Resources commenced the construction of the strategic Makhoul dam situated between Kirkuk and Saladin. The dam has forced the residents of three administrative units in both governorates to evacuate amid concerns about their living conditions as they displace. The expansion of the controversial dam, undertaken by the Ministry of Water Resources, is projected to affect directly over 183 archaeological sites, including Ashur. Some notable cultural sites will disappear altogether. Parts of Ashur will be flooded.

