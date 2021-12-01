Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ministry of Peshmerga receives a high-ranking British delegation, discusses the reform program of the Kurdish forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-01T20:09:46+0000
Ministry of Peshmerga receives a high-ranking British delegation, discusses the reform program of the Kurdish forces

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Ministry of Peshmerga discussed with a high-ranking delegation from the British Ministry of Defense the Peshmerga reform program and the formation of the joint force of the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army.

In a statement, the Ministry said, the Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Peshmerga, Brigadier General Hazar Omar received a high-ranking delegation from the British Ministry of Defense, included Colonel Petty Stitt and Colonel Jules Salisbury, in the presence of the Deputy Military Attaché at the British Consulate General, Colonel Mike Dixon.

They discussed the latest steps of the reform program in the Peshmerga forces and the role of the UK and the Global Coalition forces in this process.

The statement added that they also discussed the security situation in Iraq and the formation of a joint force between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army, noting that the two sides also talked about the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States.

The two sides stressed that relations between the Ministry of Peshmerga and the British Ministry of Defense are essential.

related

Peshmerga secures its areas at the borders of Diyala and Khanaqin, senior official says

Date: 2021-08-19 10:03:11
Peshmerga secures its areas at the borders of Diyala and Khanaqin, senior official says

MP calls for cooperation between the Peshmerga and Federal security forces

Date: 2021-04-17 18:03:26
MP calls for cooperation between the Peshmerga and Federal security forces

Peshmerga official reveals the reasons for not opening an independent joint coordination center in Saladin

Date: 2021-05-28 12:48:36
Peshmerga official reveals the reasons for not opening an independent joint coordination center in Saladin

Joints activities in the areas of contact lines with Kurdistan 

Date: 2021-09-17 17:45:08
Joints activities in the areas of contact lines with Kurdistan 

“Baathist chauvinist mouthpieces” refuse the Peshmerga’s return to Khanaqin, official says

Date: 2021-04-24 12:59:34
“Baathist chauvinist mouthpieces” refuse the Peshmerga’s return to Khanaqin, official says

Recently established Iraqi Army-Peshmerga Coordination Centers commenced their missions

Date: 2021-05-31 13:59:40
Recently established Iraqi Army-Peshmerga Coordination Centers commenced their missions

Iraqi Forces and Peshmerga launches an operation against ISIS in Nineveh

Date: 2021-11-06 10:01:46
Iraqi Forces and Peshmerga launches an operation against ISIS in Nineveh

US-led coalition praises Peshmerga sacrifices and sets a deadline for its missions in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-31 11:12:18
US-led coalition praises Peshmerga sacrifices and sets a deadline for its missions in Iraq