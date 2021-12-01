Ministry of Peshmerga receives a high-ranking British delegation, discusses the reform program of the Kurdish forces

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Ministry of Peshmerga discussed with a high-ranking delegation from the British Ministry of Defense the Peshmerga reform program and the formation of the joint force of the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army.

In a statement, the Ministry said, the Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Peshmerga, Brigadier General Hazar Omar received a high-ranking delegation from the British Ministry of Defense, included Colonel Petty Stitt and Colonel Jules Salisbury, in the presence of the Deputy Military Attaché at the British Consulate General, Colonel Mike Dixon.

They discussed the latest steps of the reform program in the Peshmerga forces and the role of the UK and the Global Coalition forces in this process.

The statement added that they also discussed the security situation in Iraq and the formation of a joint force between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army, noting that the two sides also talked about the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States.

The two sides stressed that relations between the Ministry of Peshmerga and the British Ministry of Defense are essential.