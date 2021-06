Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Oil suspended two senior officials for violating the Public Servants Restrain Act no.14 of 1991.

According to an official document obtained by Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Monday, Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar suspended the administrator of the oil exploration Department, Nashwan Muhammad Nouri, and the administrator of the contracts and Material department, Ali Harith Hikmat.

The statement did not reveal the circumstances and the motives of the decision.