Ministry of Oil provides generator owners with gaz oil and delays tax collection

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Oil has agreed on Saturday to provide the owners of electric generators in Kirkuk with oil, and decided to collect taxes from them at a later time.

The governor of Kirkuk Rakan Said al-Jabouri said, during a joint press conference of the members of parliament of the governorate attended by Shafaq News Agency’s corespondent, that he was able to obtain the consent of the undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil, Hamed al-Zoubai, to provide the owners of generators with gaz oil at an average of 20 liters for each KV, and delay the collection of taxes from them.

The Kirkuk administration and its deputies called for "working to expedite the completion of the KV one station in Taza, which is currently being maintained by Siemens with a capacity of more than 250 megawatts.