Ministry of Oil announces foiled attempt to smuggle petroleum products

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Ministry of Oil announced that the inspection body of the Petroleum Products Distribution Company, in collaboration with supporting security forces, thwarted an attempt to smuggle 61 tankers carrying oxidized asphalt, white spirit, and oil waste.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, Director-General of the Petroleum Products Distribution Company, Hussein Taleb, stated that the inspection body, based on information about individuals attempting to smuggle oxidized asphalt and other petroleum products, took action.

He mentioned that a task force was formed, consisting of "the National Security Agency, the Naval Force Command, and the branch of the inspection body in Basra governorate." Taleb noted that a raid was conducted on a hideout (garage) in the Khor Al Zubair area.

Furthermore, he stated that control was established over several tankers loaded with products intended for smuggling, including 29 tankers loaded with oxidized asphalt, 29 tankers with oil waste, two tankers with white spirit, and one tanker with oil waste.