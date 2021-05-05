Ministry of Justice warns senior officials of overstepping their remits

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Justice warned the governors and the heads of administrative units of assuming functions outside the purview of "Caretaking", indicating that their mandates have been terminated by dissolving governorate councils.

In a warning note issued against the governor and heads of administrative units in al-Diwaniyah, the Ministry said that the Federal Supreme Court had marked ultra vires as a "constitutional violation".

The Ministry said that the Federal Supreme Court had limited the authorities granted to governors, Deputy Commissioners, and Directors to day-to-day functions until electing new provincial councils, warning the violators of legal accountability.

The official document obtained by Shafaq News Agency said that many governors and senior officers in many administrative have overstepped their prerogatives and issued administrative orders beyond their remits.