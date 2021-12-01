Ministry of Justice: +900 prisoners were released in November 2021

Shafaq News/ The Correction Directorate of Iraq's Ministry of Justice on Wednesday said in a statement that more than 900 inmates were released from custody in November 2021.

The statement said that the Directorate had made all the necessary arrangements to expedite the transportation and attendance of the inmates before the court.

The department of the directorate, the statement elaborated, worked on a daily basis, sometimes after the official working hours, to keep tabs with the Judiciary and state departments involved in the process of facilitating the release of the eligible inmates.