Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ministry of Interior tracking five fugitives from Al-Hilal prison

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-02T18:31:46+0000
Ministry of Interior tracking five fugitives from Al-Hilal prison

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of three new fugitives among those escaping from "Al-Hilal" prison in Al-Muthanna governorate.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the ministry indicated, "the process of arresting the fugitives is under the supervision of Lieutenant General Imad Muhammad Mahmoud, the undersecretary for Police affairs", confirming, "the number of those arrested so far has reached 16 fugitives", with the security forces still searching for the remaining five escapees.

The authorities said that the locals had provided important cooperation to the security forces in this regard.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanimi ordered the formation of a higher investigation committee against the background of the escape of detainees from Al-Hilal District Police Station in Al-Muthanna Governorate, a prison designated for those convicted of drug trafficking and terrorism.

related

Iraqi authorities announce arresting 11 escapees from Al-Hilal prison

Date: 2021-05-02 15:15:37
Iraqi authorities announce arresting 11 escapees from Al-Hilal prison

Iraqi authorities form an investigation committee following the escape of detainees in al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-05-02 09:27:54
Iraqi authorities form an investigation committee following the escape of detainees in al-Muthanna

Sheikhs of al-Muthanna address al-Kadhimi in a message

Date: 2021-03-07 18:03:18
Sheikhs of al-Muthanna address al-Kadhimi in a message

Independent Popular Movement: to take a tough stance over transferring employees outside Al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-03-10 20:10:54
Independent Popular Movement: to take a tough stance over transferring employees outside Al-Muthanna

Bassem Khashan responds to al-Muthanna governor's statements

Date: 2021-03-25 13:22:25
Bassem Khashan responds to al-Muthanna governor's statements

A politician accuses Al-Muthanna's governor of kidnapping an activist

Date: 2021-04-01 10:25:20
A politician accuses Al-Muthanna's governor of kidnapping an activist

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-04-13 08:38:00
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Al-Muthanna

The Civil Defense Teams put out massive fires in Al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-04-16 16:11:22
The Civil Defense Teams put out massive fires in Al-Muthanna