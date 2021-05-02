Ministry of Interior tracking five fugitives from Al-Hilal prison

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of three new fugitives among those escaping from "Al-Hilal" prison in Al-Muthanna governorate.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the ministry indicated, "the process of arresting the fugitives is under the supervision of Lieutenant General Imad Muhammad Mahmoud, the undersecretary for Police affairs", confirming, "the number of those arrested so far has reached 16 fugitives", with the security forces still searching for the remaining five escapees.

The authorities said that the locals had provided important cooperation to the security forces in this regard.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanimi ordered the formation of a higher investigation committee against the background of the escape of detainees from Al-Hilal District Police Station in Al-Muthanna Governorate, a prison designated for those convicted of drug trafficking and terrorism.