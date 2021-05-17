Ministry of Interior is ready to take over security file, spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior said today, Monday, that the Ministry is ready to take over the security file in the governorates, hinting at changes in the security conditions warranting this transition.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Khaled al-Mahanna, said in a statement to the Iraqi Official News Agency, "the conditions of the country in the past few years merited handing over the security file to the operations command in the governorates."

"Those situations had subsided. The threats are limited to organized crime, narcotics, and cybercrime. Those crimes require professional commanders familiar with the Police sciences."

He added, "the formations of the Ministry, particularly the Federal Police, Quick Reaction Forces, and the entire Police body, has achieved many accomplishments with regards to security stability," hinting at a serious interest in transferring the security file back to the Police commands in the governorates.

The Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi army said on Saturday that the security file in the populated territories was passed to the Iraqi Ministry of Interior in five governorates south of the country.