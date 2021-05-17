Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ministry of Interior is ready to take over security file, spokesperson says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-17T11:49:23+0000
Ministry of Interior is ready to take over security file, spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior said today, Monday, that the Ministry is ready to take over the security file in the governorates, hinting at changes in the security conditions warranting this transition.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Khaled al-Mahanna, said in a statement to the Iraqi Official News Agency, "the conditions of the country in the past few years merited handing over the security file to the operations command in the governorates."

"Those situations had subsided. The threats are limited to organized crime, narcotics, and cybercrime. Those crimes require professional commanders familiar with the Police sciences."

He added, "the formations of the Ministry, particularly the Federal Police, Quick Reaction Forces, and the entire Police body, has achieved many accomplishments with regards to security stability," hinting at a serious interest in transferring the security file back to the Police commands in the governorates.

The Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi army said on Saturday that the security file in the populated territories was passed to the Iraqi Ministry of Interior in five governorates south of the country.

related

Iraqi authorities disclose details of arresting the Pension Authority's fraud network

Date: 2020-11-27 20:26:35
Iraqi authorities disclose details of arresting the Pension Authority's fraud network

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior issues a warning on COVID-19 preventive measures

Date: 2021-02-17 20:54:47
The Iraqi Ministry of Interior issues a warning on COVID-19 preventive measures

Iraqi Ministry of Interior denies passing Intel to U.S. on armed Shiite factions' sites

Date: 2021-02-26 18:52:54
Iraqi Ministry of Interior denies passing Intel to U.S. on armed Shiite factions' sites

Security forces thwart a huge medications smuggling operations

Date: 2021-05-06 10:28:45
Security forces thwart a huge medications smuggling operations

Iraq’s Ministry of Interior to be progressively responsible for securing the governorates

Date: 2021-05-15 19:49:58
Iraq’s Ministry of Interior to be progressively responsible for securing the governorates