Ministry of Interior exempts the "White Army" from Vehicles registration and driving licenses procedures
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-11-01T18:03:00+0000
Shafaq News / Othman Al-Ghanmi, Minister of Interior, announced exempting the medical staff in the country from the procedures for vehicle registration and driving licenses.
Al-Ghanmi said in a statement that this decision came to appreciate the great efforts the medical staff made and is still making.
"what the White Army is doing is a pride for Iraq and we must value their work", he continued.
