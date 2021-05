Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior employed more than 450 security personnel in a mission to ensure the security of the Kirkuk international airport inauguration.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, on Sunday charged a force of 450 officers to the duties of the airport's security.

Kirkuk's International Airport has completed the final preparations to commence the internal navigation, to be followed by opening to International navigations in later stages.