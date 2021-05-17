Ministry of Interior denies repealing the Federal Police

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior denied the reports that emerged on social media about the approval of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces on abolishing the Federal Police and annexing it to the Quick Reaction Force.

The Ministry said in a statement released today, Monday, “we categorically deny these news and call for pursuing precision in information transfer and gathering it from its official channels.”

“In case such directives or instructions exist, we will deliver it to the public opinion in a transparent manner,” the statement said.