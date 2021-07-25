Ministry of Health recommends reimposing curfews to confront Covid-19's third wave

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health will recommend imposing a curfew to curb the rapid transmission of the Coronavirus causing COVID-19 amid the third wave currently ravaging the country's healthcare system.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the ministerial committee of the Ministry of Health submitted a list of recommendations pertaining to two options to the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety. The first being imposing a 14 day-total curfew with a ban on transportation between the governorates and the cities, while the second is a partial curfew on weekdays, which becomes total on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting from August 1st.

The source said the Supreme Committee will convene within a few days to look into the proposals, hinting at a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions.