Ministry of Education to take serious measures in response to teachers' protests throughout the country

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Education instructed all the Education Directorates throughout the country, except for those under the jurisdiction of the Kurdistan Regional Government, to submit the names of public servants covered by decree 315.

An official document issued by the Ministry of Education of the Federal Government requested rosters that include the names of all the employees that can benefit from the decree to "take the necessary measures urgently."

The Iraqi Parliament approved in 2019 the decree 315 that stipulates granting contract employees similar rights to permanent personnel in terms of loans, bonuses, land allocations, and other privileges.