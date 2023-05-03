Minister's Absence Derails Defense Budget talks with the Parliament

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliamentary Finance Committee opted to postpone the discussion of the Ministry of Defense's budget due to the conspicuous absence of Minister Thabit Mohammed al-Abbasi.

A well-informed parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that the Finance Committee's refusal to deliberate on the Defense Ministry's budget, which amounts to an estimated total of 14 trillion Iraqi dinars, was a direct consequence of Minister al-Abbasi's nonattendance.

In an effort to address the federal budget law and curtail the deficit ratio, the Parliamentary Finance Committee has been actively engaging in a series of rigorous meetings with high-ranking officials from various Iraqi ministries.

Committee members who spoke with Shafaq News Agency expressed their determination to pass the budget before the end of the current month, May.

The Iraqi Parliament has already progressed through the first and second readings of the draft Federal General Budget Law for the Republic of Iraq. The legislation, proposed by the government of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, covers fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Despite these advancements, the Parliamentary Finance Committee concedes that the draft general budget law for the state faces a plethora of political disagreements and objections, which could potentially hinder its smooth passage.