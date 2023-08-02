Minister reveals truth behind missing Hospital AC in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Federal Health Minister Saleh Al-Hasnawi addressed the disappearance of air conditioners from a hospital in Baghdad. While highlighting the Ministry's financial budget constraints for the past year and a half, he called for fostering a culture of volunteerism to enhance Iraq's healthcare sector.

Al-Hasnawi clarified to Shafaq News Agency that the reported loss of 160 air conditioners at Al-Rashad Psychiatric Hospital is inaccurate. He explained that these "window-type" air conditioners are mostly non-operational, with some parts utilized for repairing other faulty units. The issue was raised by an official in the Health Ministry and drew public attention.

The Minister emphasized that Al-Rashad Hospital, as the largest of its kind in Iraq, necessitates significant funding for specialized treatments. However, due to the Ministry's financial constraints, even basic resources like patient meals have become a challenge.

Moreover , he added that the Ministry sought assistance from religious shrines, which provided one thousand beds, clothing, sanitizers, and 50 air conditioners to address the shortages. Moreover, the Ministry is currently constructing four new wards at Al-Rashad Hospital with funding from the shrines and plans to build four more using the Baghdad governorate's budget.

THe minister stressed that understanding the nature of the hospital's work and the patients' needs is crucial. Similar hospitals globally often rely on donations and volunteers, prompting him to encourage the promotion of volunteerism in the healthcare sector.

Furthermore, Al-Hasnawi commended PM Al-Sudani's inauguration of the Iraqi Center for Blood Diseases and Bone Marrow Transplantation, which was made possible by donor contributions, with the Ministry completing the remaining funding.

The Health Minister concluded by urging all members of Iraqi society to contribute whatever they can to build such hospitals and support the patients, particularly those at Al-Rashad Psychiatric Hospital.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, an official document revealed the disappearance of 160 air conditioners from al-Rashad Psychiatric Hospital, leading to the withdrawal of the hospital director and granting full authority to the technical director. The inspection department was directed to expedite the investigation into the matter.