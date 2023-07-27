Minister of finance emphasizes the urgency of budget implementation review

Shafaq News / The Minister of Finance, Tayf Sami Mohammed, underscored the importance of expediting the procedures for reviewing the implementation instructions of the federal general budget for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025, designated as Law No. 13 of 2023, recently approved by the Council of Representatives. This would be achieved through intensified coordination and cooperation with relevant entities and institutions.

The statement came during a meeting between the Minister of Finance and the President of the State Council, attended by representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Planning, and a joint session with the committee responsible for monitoring the execution of the budget instructions, according to a statement.

Sami stressed the necessity of "aligning the budget implementation instructions with the draft law, completing auditing and recording procedures, and addressing any duplicate texts to facilitate clear execution by spending units in ministries and non-ministerial entities. This ensures optimal performance based on economic and developmental priorities, financial transparency, and improved public spending efficiency while safeguarding economic fairness and ensuring that support reaches eligible beneficiaries."

The Ministry of Finance also reaffirmed its commitment to driving sustainable development and confronting both international and local economic challenges. The Ministry encouraged the Ministry of Planning to "issue the necessary regulations to facilitate the process of including investment projects, as well as all requirements for inclusion."