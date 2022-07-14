Minister of Water Resources dismissed official statements disrupting water ties with Iran and Turkey 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rachid al-Hamdani, enjoined the Ministry's media department to delete a social media post sharing remarks against Iran and Turkey, an official press release said on Thursday.

Al-Hamdani, according to the press release, dismissed the post as "irrelevant to the ministry's diplomatic and professional ties with Turkey or Iran."

The Minister called for sustaining the dialogue with upstream countries on a basis that respects the mutual ties between the neighbors and avoids offending remarks.

The Ministry said that al-Hamdani ordered an investigation into the incident.

Earlier this week, Turkey's Minister of Finance, Alireza Guney, blamed Iraq for wasting water, refuting the reports accusing his country of cutting the water and shifting the course of the rivers.

The Ministry denounced the ambassador's statements over the water as a threat to national security and sent a protest note in this regard.