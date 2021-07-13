Report

Minister of Trade cracks a list of decisions to support Dhi Qar in the wake of the COVID-19 hospital tragedy in Nasiriyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-13T15:34:11+0000
Minister of Trade cracks a list of decisions to support Dhi Qar in the wake of the COVID-19 hospital tragedy in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Trade, Dr. Alaa Al-Jubouri, instructed the Ministry departments to provide food, financial, and logistic support to the Dhi Qar Governorate in the wake of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy that took place late last night, Monday, in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital city.

A spokesperson of the Ministry said, "Minister of Trade Dr. Alaa Al-Jubouri chaired today a meeting in which he discussed the updates on the Nasiriyah tragedy and the painful incident that killed a large number of our people in the Governorate."

"The Minister discussed an array of crucial files, including the formation of a crisis cell and a ministerial committee headed by the Administrative Undersecretary and a group of general managers to discuss the mechanisms that enable the Ministry to provide material and moral support to the people of the governorate."

" The meeting decided to provide urgent food aid to the families of the dead and wounded victims and members of the security services, form a sub-committee from the people of the Governorate whose mission is to coordinate with the administration of the Dhi Qar Governorate to provide material and logistical support and contribute to the rehabilitation of buildings that were damaged in Dhi Qar Health Department."

