Minister of Justice receives Iranian ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of Justice, Salar Abdulsattar, received today, Monday, the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammed Kadhim Al Sadiq, in his office, Baghdad.

A statement by the Ministry said that Abdulsattar stressed the need for continued cooperation between the two sides, to implement the prisoners exchange agreements.

The minister emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements, in addition to the legal and judicial cooperation, which already contributed to exchanging Iraqi and Iranian prisoners.

He noted that his recent visit to Tehran aimed at reaching more agreements that serve both countries.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador expressed his country's readiness to strengthen ties with Iraq in all fields.