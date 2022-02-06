Report

Minister of Interior arrives in Maysan after judge al-Saedi's assassination

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-06T08:44:28+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, reportedly arrived in the southern governorate of Maysan this morning to supervise the investigation into the "recent security failure" that resulted in Judge Ahmed Faisal al-Saedi's assassination yesterday, Saturday.

"Al-Ghanmi will hold a series of meetings to hold the negligent officers liable. He will supervise the investigation into the security breach personally," the source said.

Judge Ahmed Faisal al-Saedi was driving back home in the city of Amara, the capital of Maysan, when unknown assailants blocked his route and sprayed his vehicle with bullets.

The judge specialized in drug-related cases sustained 15 gunshot wounds to the head and chest, according to sources.

In September, another anti-drug judge survived an assassination attempt in the same governorate.

Security in the area has deteriorated, fueled by tribal conflicts and political score-settling.

Security forces have intensified efforts to crack down on the trade, often announcing drug seizures and the arrest of traffickers.

The interior ministry’s anti-drug unit in December named Maysan and neighboring Basra as the "leading southern provinces in terms of trafficking and consumption."

