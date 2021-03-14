Minister of Displacement hints at political intervention in the displacement file

Shafaq News/ The Minister of displacement and Migration in Iraq, Evan Faeq Gabro, said that 22,000 families seek integration in the Kurdish community in al-Sulaymaniyah, hinting at political intervention in the displacement file.

Minister Gabro said in a joint press conference with the governor of al-Sulaymaniyah, Haval Abu Bakr, "we thank the governor for his cooperation with the Ministry to find solutions and support the displaced families return to their homelands as soon as possible. We thank this six years long generous hospitality."

"Our program aims to find a proper environment for them, maintain a residence, services, security, and job opportunities," she added, "the displaced has the desire to return, but this requires a mechanism after securing proper living conditions."

"Kurdistan nests 26 camps housing 38,000 families. 22,000 families want to blend in the Kurdish community in al-Sulaymaniyah, and we encourage this."

The Minister stressed, "enormous political pressure is exerted on the displacement file. However, this issue is resolved humanly, not politically."

"We urge the Regional Government to support the displaced and their voluntary repatriation," she added, "exploiting their votes is rejected. The two governments must agree on refraining that."

The governor of al-Sulaymaniyah said, "the displaced are guests in our governorate, and only them can decide when to leave after securing their living requirements."

He added, "We hope Iraq becomes free of displacement. Since 2014, funds are allocated for displacement. We have 800million dinars left. We will assign them to serve the displaced persons."