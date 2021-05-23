Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Minister of Defense hopes to promote army capabilities, Denmark committed to supporting Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-23T11:53:34+0000
Minister of Defense hopes to promote army capabilities, Denmark committed to supporting Iraq
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Juma Inad, expressed on Sunday his hope of promoting the capabilities of the Iraqi army through cooperation and training with the NATO mission.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Defense said, “Minister Inad received during an official visit at the Ministry of Defense his Danish counterpart Trine Bramsen in the presence of high ranking officers and officials from the Ministry of Defense.”

During a joint press conference, Inad said, “This meeting aims at sustaining the bilateral relations between Iraq and Denmark and at promoting training for Iraqi troops, specially that Denmark is now at the head of the NATO delegation in Iraq.”

He added, “Our ambition is to promote the capabilities of the Iraqi army through a specialized training program.”

The Iraqi Minister of Defense expressed his gratitude for the participation of Denmark in the war against ISIS terrorists in Iraq.

The Danish Minister of Defense Trine Bramsen said, “During the meeting, we discussed the joint cooperation in the war against ISIS. The Danish government is committed to supporting Iraq based on its needs and ambitions and in accordance with Iraqi laws.”

related

Denmark reaffirms its commitment to command NATO Mission Iraq

Date: 2021-05-06 16:54:39
Denmark reaffirms its commitment to command NATO Mission Iraq

NATO is looking forward to increase its presence in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-01 06:51:34
NATO is looking forward to increase its presence in Iraq

Expanding our tasks in Iraq is at the request of the Iraqi government, NATO commander in Iraq says

Date: 2021-02-21 11:36:46
Expanding our tasks in Iraq is at the request of the Iraqi government, NATO commander in Iraq says

NSA receives the new Commander of NATO mission-Iraq

Date: 2021-05-17 14:38:33
NSA receives the new Commander of NATO mission-Iraq

NATO to expand missions in Iraq, Secretary-General says

Date: 2021-02-15 16:48:10
NATO to expand missions in Iraq, Secretary-General says

The Baghdad rocket attack is a message from armed factions

Date: 2021-02-23 10:21:49
The Baghdad rocket attack is a message from armed factions

PM al-Kadhimi receives in Baghdad the NATO Secretary-General

Date: 2021-05-18 14:28:02
PM al-Kadhimi receives in Baghdad the NATO Secretary-General

NATO to increase the training force in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-16 13:55:15
NATO to increase the training force in Iraq