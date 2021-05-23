Minister of Defense hopes to promote army capabilities, Denmark committed to supporting Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Juma Inad, expressed on Sunday his hope of promoting the capabilities of the Iraqi army through cooperation and training with the NATO mission.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Defense said, “Minister Inad received during an official visit at the Ministry of Defense his Danish counterpart Trine Bramsen in the presence of high ranking officers and officials from the Ministry of Defense.”

During a joint press conference, Inad said, “This meeting aims at sustaining the bilateral relations between Iraq and Denmark and at promoting training for Iraqi troops, specially that Denmark is now at the head of the NATO delegation in Iraq.”

He added, “Our ambition is to promote the capabilities of the Iraqi army through a specialized training program.”

The Iraqi Minister of Defense expressed his gratitude for the participation of Denmark in the war against ISIS terrorists in Iraq.

The Danish Minister of Defense Trine Bramsen said, “During the meeting, we discussed the joint cooperation in the war against ISIS. The Danish government is committed to supporting Iraq based on its needs and ambitions and in accordance with Iraqi laws.”