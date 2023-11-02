Minister discloses details of Health Security Law to Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Health Minister Saleh Al-Hasnawi unveiled the intricate details of the impending Health Security Law set to be implemented next week.

The law, backed directly by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, supported by the Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee, and coordinated by the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, will initiate its operations on the coming Sunday, targeting specific healthcare institutions tailored to cater to its beneficiaries.

Minister Al-Hasnawi, in an exclusive statement to Shafaq News Agency, stated, "With the direct support from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the backing of the Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, the Health Security Law will be implemented starting next Sunday in healthcare institutions, including private wings in Baghdad hospitals and specialized nursing services."

He elucidated that the law encompasses ministries such as Electricity, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Communications, Prime Minister's Office, General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, High Commission for Human Rights, and the Federal Public Service Council.

"Employees of the ministries covered by the law, along with their families, will avail healthcare services at designated hospitals, receiving medical treatments at significantly subsidized rates, sometimes up to 90% of the actual costs incurred in private wings," he added.

Minister Al-Hasnawi further elucidated, "As for those covered under the social welfare program, the state will cover 99% of the services provided to them." He highlighted that the primary objective of the Health Security Law is to alleviate poverty levels and enhance the economic well-being of citizens under the social welfare umbrella, in addition to shielding employees included in the law from accumulating financial burdens associated with healthcare services.

He affirmed that the beneficiaries of the Health Security Law, upon visiting their allocated hospitals, will find exclusive wings and rooms dedicated solely to Health Security services. "The initial phase of the law will encompass 300,000 employees and their families, along with an additional 100,000 individuals under the social welfare program," he disclosed.

"Each period will witness the commencement of a new phase, incorporating new ministries and institutions into the implementation of the Health Security Law.", Minister Al-Hasnawi concluded.

He clarified that the deduction percentage from an employee's nominal salary, falling under the law, would be 1%.