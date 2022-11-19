Minister: child protection laws should fit with "Iraqi and Arab norms"

Shafaq News/ Iraq is speeding up the introduction of child protection legislation, federal minister of social affairs Ahmed al-Asadi said in a first meeting for a commission on children care earlier today, Saturday.

According to an official readout, the minister said that the parliament's committee for family and children affairs has given its comments on the bill, and the ministry will incorporate them into it as soon as possible.

Al-Asadi said that the child protection issue should be rationally approached in order to come up with an integrated bill that "fits with the social norms of the Iraqi and Arab society."

The minister called the relevant government bodies, civil organizations, and international actors to join hands in order to improve the living conditions of children.