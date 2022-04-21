Minister Hussein receives Belgian ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraq's minister of foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein, called for respecting the Good Neighbor Policy.

The Minister made his statement during his meeting with the Belgian ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, Filip Vanden Bulcke, in Baghdad.

A statement said that the two sides discussed bilateral relations between their countries, the presence of a diplomatic presence of Belgium in Baghdad, the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the need to address the international crisis.

For his part, the Belgian ambassador expressed appreciation for the Iraqi authorities' efforts to free ten children and six women who carry Belgian citizenship from the grip of ISIS in Syria.

Vanden Bulcke stressed his country's support for Iraq's role in easing the tension between Tehran and Washington, and commended the results of the Baghdad conference for cooperation and partnership, held last summer.