Minister Hussein meets the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade

Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs Fuad Hussein, met today, Thursday, with the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Liesje Schreinemacher.

Hussein stressed, during the meeting, Iraq's keenness to enhance bilateral relations with the Netherlands, and activate the role of the Iraqi-Dutch committee.

The Iraqi Minister added that Iraq has a very welcoming investment environment, since it has many natural resources, and invited Amsterdam to contribute to the reconstruction of Iraq's infrastructure and help Baghdad benefit from its experience in water resources management.

The two sides also discussed Baghdad's efforts to address the migration crisis, and the voluntary return program it has created to help Iraqis return to their country.

Moreover, the latest political development in Iraq, the Region, and the world were discussed during the meeting, in addition to the Russian-Ukrainian war, where Hussein expressed Baghdad's rejection of sanctioning any country, as well as any kind of aggression from a country against another.

He warned of the repercussions of this war, and the amount of humanitarian damage it will cause, especially in the field of food security in many countries.

For her part, Mrs. Schreinemacher praised Iraq's role in combatting terrorism and addressing the migration crisis in Belarus, and expressed her country's readiness to support Baghdad.