Minister Allawi on Funds sent to Kurdistan: we did not approve

Shafaq News/ The Federal Ministry of Finance, Ali Allawi, on Thursday that the funds transferred to the Kurdistan Region were sent in accordance with an executive order by the Prime Minister despite the Ministry's reservation.

In a press conference held earlier today, Minister Allawi said, "the political and financial relation with the region is complex. The ministry has a conviction that the region did not commit to delivering 250,000 barrels of oil, the customs funds, and other fees to the federal government this year."

"For humanitarian, not financial or economic purposes, and for the delay of the salary disbursement in the Kurdistan Region, the cabinet sought to help the region."

"We did not approve the decision, but an executive was issued. The funds were sent even though the Ministry had reservations."

"We transferred 200 billion dinars to the region in June. Yesterday, another payment was transferred too," he noted.

"According to the estimates of the Ministry of Finance, 50 to 60% of the imported goods pass through the northern ports. The federal government has the right to claim its share and determine the share of the region."