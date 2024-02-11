Military spokesperson: Iraq-US military committee back in action, "unless something gets in the way"

Shafaq News/ Regular meetings between the Iraqi and U.S. military committees will be resumed, said spokesperson Major General Yahya Rasool on Sunday, "unless something gets in the way."

The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces said the talks touch on the "military situation, threat level, operational environment, and capabilities of the Iraqi armed forces."

The meetings, according to Rasool, will discuss a timeline for a "well-considered and gradual termination of the Anti-ISIS international coalition" and "transitioning to bilateral ties."

"Unless something gets in the way, those meetings will take place on a regular basis to complete the task of the committee as soon as possible," he concluded.