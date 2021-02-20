Shafaq News / A security source said on Saturday military reinforcements had arrived in Al-Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, to participate in a major military operation to pursue ISIS remnants.

The Source added that the additional force was sending to conduct a search operation for wanted men who fled of the ISIS’s sites during the bombing.

Earlier today, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced the killing of the so-called “Wali (Caliph) Al-Tarmiyah and the Sharia Mufti”.

PMF said in a statement, “A force of Al-Tarmiyah regiment of PMF clashed with group of ISIS which resulted in the dead of three PMF fighters and the injury of others.”

“Three members of the terrorist organization had killed in the clashes including the so-called “Wali (Caliph) Al-Tarmiyah.”” the statement added.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates..