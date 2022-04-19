Military reinforcements brought to Sinjar following army-PKK clashes 

Shafaq News / Military reinforcements were brought to Sinjar district, following clashes that erupted between the army and forces loyal to the Kurdistan Workers party, YBS, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the west Nineveh command sent military reinforcement to Sinjar.

Earlier today, clashes reportedly flared between a force from the Iraqi army and paramilitary groups loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the governorate of Nineveh.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that an army force stationed in al-Qahtaniyah sub-district exchanged fire with members of the Yazid Khana group.

Yazid Khana militants were deployed in the Khansur complex and blocked all the roads leading to it, except for the main road.

Yesterday, Yazid Khana fighters withdrew from a military site in the district of Sinjar after fire exchange with the Iraqi army.

According to a source, the clashes erupted when the PKK-aligned paramilitary group refused to evacuate a military site in the Dukuri complex, north of Sinjar.

"A civilian, two Yazid Khana fighters, and an Iraqi soldier were injured in the confrontations," the source said.