Military musical band joins polling station openings in Iraq's Provincial Elections

Shafaq News / The general election day for the Provincial Councils' elections on Monday witnessed the participation of a military musical band in opening polling stations across several provinces.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the military musical band participated this morning by playing melodies at the opening of the Karbala Boys' Secondary School polling center in Karbala province to welcome voters on the general election day.

Our correspondent highlighted that this event marks the first of its kind, as in previous Provincial Councils' elections or parliamentary elections, there hasn't been any participation by a military musical band.

Reporters in other provinces also reported the involvement of the military musical band in inaugurating several polling centers across different regions.

Shafaq News Agency's camera accompanied voters on Monday during the general election day as they cast their votes to select their candidates in the Provincial Councils' elections after the suspension of this democratic right for a period.