Military intelligence orchestrates a Multi-agency operation to clear Hamrin

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Military Intelligence Agency seized explosives and other military equipment in an inspection campaign of Hamrin mountain's villages in Diyala governorate.

The directorate said in a statement today, Sunday, that it conducted a multi-agency operation to clear the villages of al-Jbara sub-districts from explosives, military equipment, and arms.

The statement said that the security forces raided guesthouses in Mahdi al-Saleh and Khalaf al-Jasem villages and seized explosive devices, weapons, and military equipment.

The agency said that the bomb squads successfully destroyed the seized material on site.