Military intelligence captures 14 persons with ties to ISIS in two governorates: official

Shafaq News/ At least fourteen persons have been captured by Iraq's military intelligence for ties with the Islamic State extremist group in a series of separate security operations in Nineveh and al-Anbar, an official statement said on Thursday.

The operations, which took place over the past 48 hours, were carried out following an extensive intelligence action in the districts of Mosul, Qaim, Rutba, and Rabeia, the statement explained.

"The arrestees were wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism," the statement said.