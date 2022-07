Shafaq News / A high-level military delegation arrived in Zakho, Duhok, to assess the situation on the Iraq-Turkish borders.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the delegation is headed by the deputy head of the joint operations command, Abdulamir al-Shammari.

The delegation visited the headquarters of the first border guard brigade in Batifa, Zakho district, to assess the security situation on the borders with Turkey, according to the source.