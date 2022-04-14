Military delegation arrives in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-14T06:39:19+0000

Shafaq News / A high-level security delegation arrived in Kirkuk today to follow up on the ongoing security campaign and ISIS. Yesterday, Iraqi security forces launched a large-scale campaign to purge the vicinity of Kirkuk from the remnants of ISIS terrorist groups, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a statement. SMC said that the security operation orchestrated by the Joint Operations Command (JOC) will be spearheaded by units from the Counter-Terrorism-Service and the Iraqi Army Special Forces with an aerial coverage from the Iraqi army aircraft and the Iraqi airforce. The campaign dubbed "Operation Iron Hammer" will cover the territories of Wadi Chay and Wadi Zghaytoun in Kirkuk and the territories nearby Hemrin mountains to " dry up the sources of terrorism, pursue ISIS members, and clear the area."

related

Details of the thwarted explosion in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-01 07:13:47

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-02 08:30:25

Unknown assailants attack the residence of an Asayish member in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-02-11 13:11:49

Explosions damage two transmission towers in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-10 16:27:42

PMF comments on the Kirkuk-Erbil attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2021-03-29 20:48:50

Kirkuk parties to run for elections in separate rosters after dismantling the Kurdistan Alliance, official confirms

Date: 2021-04-29 12:59:30

The Federal Police arrests an ISIS official in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-11 16:04:52

Two terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-29 15:32:24