Military checkpoint removed to complete a housing project in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ First Lieutenant-General, Muhammad Hamid Al-Bayati, Personal Secretary to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, announced today lifting concrete blocks to complete a housing project west of Baghdad.

Al-Bayati said in a statement today, "According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces' instructions, the concrete blocks will be removed, and the checkpoint on the highway coming from Abu Ghraib will be transferred to the Liqaa square, next week, to complete the housing project for the employees of the Office of Financial Supervision."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced during the cabinet session finishing the registration process on land plots within the Dari housing project.

Al-Kadhimi said during the session that the names of the beneficiaries who registered on the website will be announced within a month.

He added that the number of forms that fulfill the conditions on the Dari project's website reached 3,463,921.