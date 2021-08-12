Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Military checkpoint removed to complete a housing project in Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-12T09:56:33+0000
Military checkpoint removed to complete a housing project in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ First Lieutenant-General, Muhammad Hamid Al-Bayati, Personal Secretary to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, announced today lifting concrete blocks to complete a housing project west of Baghdad.

 Al-Bayati said in a statement today, "According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces' instructions, the concrete blocks will be removed, and the checkpoint on the highway coming from Abu Ghraib will be transferred to the Liqaa square, next week, to complete the housing project for the employees of the Office of Financial Supervision."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced during the cabinet session finishing the registration process on land plots within the Dari housing project.

 Al-Kadhimi said during the session that the names of the beneficiaries who registered on the website will be announced within a month.

 He added that the number of forms that fulfill the conditions on the Dari project's website reached 3,463,921.

related

Sirens blared in the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-22 17:16:17
Sirens blared in the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad

French Foreign Minister arrives at Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-17 09:40:15
French Foreign Minister arrives at Baghdad

Iraq deported 57 foreign nationals in January 2021

Date: 2021-02-02 09:42:54
Iraq deported 57 foreign nationals in January 2021

Shamkhani from Baghdad: We are waiting for the day when there will be no Zionists

Date: 2020-03-08 12:25:29
Shamkhani from Baghdad: We are waiting for the day when there will be no Zionists

Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-09 12:19:47
Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Zahra's father reveals details of the most heinous crime in the Iraqi protests

Date: 2019-12-05 14:38:14
Zahra's father reveals details of the most heinous crime in the Iraqi protests

Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-01 13:01:37
Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Security forces deployed in Baghdad in preparation for tomorrow's protests

Date: 2021-05-24 21:04:55
Security forces deployed in Baghdad in preparation for tomorrow's protests