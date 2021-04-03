Military Intelligence seizes rockets in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Military Intelligence seized ammunition and military equipment in the governorate of Kirkuk.

A press release of the Military Intelligence Services today, Saturday, said that the Intelligence detachments in the 8th division, in cooperation with the advanced intelligence headquarters of the Joint Operations Command in Kirkuk, seized three Austrian rockets, rocket launcher, and 15 armories in Mulla Abdallah area, Debs district in Kirkuk.

The bomb squads detonated the seized material on site.