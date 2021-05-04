Military Intelligence foils a trans-border smuggling attempt of medical supplies into Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Military Directorate thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large amount of medical supplies into the Iraqi territory.

A press statement of the Directorate said that a force of the Military Intelligence conducted a pre-emptive operation to halt a trans-border smuggling attempt of medical supplies from Syria via a border strip near Rabia district.

The force managed to apprehend two persons involved with the smugglers and seize 300 boxes of medical supplies.

The statement said that the seizures will be handed to the criminal department in Nineveh police.