Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS recruiter in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T11:27:58+0000
Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS recruiter in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Military Intelligence Agency said on Tuesday it apprehended an ISIS member trying to recruit new fighters for the group in Nineveh.

According to the statement issued by the agency earlier today, the intelligence department of the 14th division identified a member of the terrorist organization recruiting fighters and inciting violence against security forces in the Hajj Ali area.

"A force from the second regiment of the 50th brigade arrested the terrorist in an ambush in the aforementioned area," the statement said, "the arrestee is wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism."

