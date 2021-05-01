Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS official in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate said they apprehended today, Saturday, the ISIS official in charge of the terrorist organization's "dens" in western Iraq.

A press release of the Directorate said that a force from the Military Intelligence detachments of the 7th division and the intelligence of the 30th Infantry Brigade's first regiment arrested a member of an ISIS sleeper cell who operated as the official of equipping dens in al-Rummanah sub-district of al-Bu Hardan, al-Anbar.

The directorate said that the arrestee's sister and nephews used to operate in the so-called "Diwan al-Hisba", indicating that he is wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism.