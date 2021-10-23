Military Intelligence arrests ISIS family on the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-23T07:18:39+0000

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, military intelligence detachments arrested an ISIS family in western Nineveh while crossing the borders with Syria. The Directorate of Military Intelligence in the Ministry of Defense said that a joint force of military intelligence and ground forces ambushed family members and arrested them while crossing the Iraqi-Syrian borders. According to a statement, "the arrested are an Iraqi family of seven members affiliated with ISIS, lived in Al-Anbar, and they were handed over to the competent authorities to take legal measures against them."

related

PMF repels an ISIS attack in Samarra

Date: 2021-03-07 20:01:47

ISIS terrorists open fire at an army security point in between Nineveh and Erbil

Date: 2021-08-25 21:08:17

To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Date: 2020-11-08 14:06:17

ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

Date: 2021-04-23 07:13:47

London expresses its support to Iraq in combating terrorism and holding fair elections

Date: 2020-11-30 18:09:30

ISIS terrorists attack a village in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-10-21 20:13:12

ISIS militant kills his sister for her husband joined Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

Date: 2020-09-03 19:57:22

ISIS female terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-02 13:26:36