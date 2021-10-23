Military Intelligence arrests ISIS family on the Iraqi-Syrian borders
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-23T07:18:39+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, military intelligence detachments arrested an ISIS family in western Nineveh while crossing the borders with Syria.
The Directorate of Military Intelligence in the Ministry of Defense said that a joint force of military intelligence and ground forces ambushed family members and arrested them while crossing the Iraqi-Syrian borders.
According to a statement, "the arrested are an Iraqi family of seven members affiliated with ISIS, lived in Al-Anbar, and they were handed over to the competent authorities to take legal measures against them."