Migration Minister: 59 families leave Ashti camp to their hometowns in Saladin

Shafaq News/ More than 59 families have left the "Ashti" displacement camp in the Kurdistan region to their hometowns in the Saladin, Migration Minister Evan Faiq Jabro said on Monday.

"The government attaches huge importance to the displacement issue," she said, stressing that the process is entirely "voluntary".

The Ashti displacement camp in Saladin's sub-district of Arbat houses 1,865 families; the majority of whom are residents of neighboring Saladin. It also shelters families from Mosul, Sinjar, and Diyala.