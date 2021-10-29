Metro center condemns the UTV incident

Shafaq News/ Metro Center strongly condemned today the incident that occurred in the UTV channel headquarters in Baghdad.

Reports said earlier that an unidentified armed group had stormed the TV channel's headquarters on Thursday evening, and threatened and intimidated the staff.

Metro Center said in a statement that this act constitutes a violation of the Iraqi constitution, which guarantees the right of expression and freedom of the media, noting that it is the security authorities' responsibility to protect this right, arrest the members of this group and bring them to justice.

According to the current year's CPJ report, Iraq comes third in the global ranking of impunity for journalists killers.