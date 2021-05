Shafaq News / Meteorologist Ali Al-Jaber Al-Ziyadi denied on Friday the news circulating on social media platforms about an expected heatwave in the country.

Al-Ziyadi told Shafaq News Agency that the country will be affected tomorrow, Saturday, by a hot climate, as the temperature in Baghdad and its neighboring governorates will reach45 degrees, and 47 degrees in Basra and the southern cities, coinciding with Prevailing Westerlies that may be hot dry sometimes.