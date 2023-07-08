Meteorologist Predicts Sustained 50°C Temperatures as Heatwave Grips the Region

Shafaq News/ Meteorologist Sadiq Attia has issued a statement predicting persistently scorching temperatures of fifty degrees Celsius for the upcoming week.

In a report, Attia emphasized that no significant changes in the weather are expected in the coming days, with the southern cities of the country experiencing these extreme temperatures. At the same time, other regions may have slightly lower readings.

Attia further noted that intermittent, volatile winds will contribute to the challenging weather conditions, and these fluctuations will persist until Tuesday evening.

Following that, the winds will regain activity, blowing from the northwest direction. Although this renewed wind activity may alleviate the intensity of the heat in the atmosphere, the temperatures will remain high.