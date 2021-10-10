Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Members of the tribal mobilization forces attack police officers in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T16:11:27+0000
Members of the tribal mobilization forces attack police officers in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A local source in Diyala reported that members of the police tactical regiment were attacked by members of the tribal mobilization forces, which support a candidate running for the elections.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that members of the tactical regiment responsible for protecting the electoral center in Al-Yaqoubi School, located in a village in Qarah Tapah district, were attacked by members of the tribal mobilization forces supporting a candidate running for the elections.

The head of the police station in the village is refusing to file a complaint against the attackers, according to the source.

related

Official call on Iraqi authorities to address the issue of the security gaps in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-31 17:02:13
Official call on Iraqi authorities to address the issue of the security gaps in Diyala

Soldiers wounded in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-09 11:06:46
Soldiers wounded in an explosion in Diyala

A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Date: 2020-10-08 08:20:38
A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-12 12:43:36
Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar

Jalawla attacks perpetrators arrested in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-22 17:12:38
Jalawla attacks perpetrators arrested in Diyala

QRF extends its mission in Abi Saida

Date: 2021-04-19 16:42:32
QRF extends its mission in Abi Saida

New military operation in six villages in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-09 09:24:53
New military operation in six villages in Diyala

Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

Date: 2021-07-20 08:55:19
Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans