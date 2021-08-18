Members of the detachment that accompanied Al-Khafaji face prison sentence 

Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces Court for the Fourth District issued prison sentences and expulsion from service against the police detachment that accompanied the head of Karbala municipality, Abeer Al-Khafaji, who was killed recently.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement, "The court issued a 12-year prison sentence and expulsion from service against an officer and nine affiliates of the Karbala Police Directorate, against the background of their failure to secure the required protection for Engineer Abeer Al-Khafaji, Director of Karbala Municipality."

It is worth noting that the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, instructed to arrest the members of the detachment that accompanying Al-Khafaji.