Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Members of PKK killed in a Turkish attack in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-08T17:44:41+0000
Members of PKK killed in a Turkish attack in Nineveh

Shafaq News / Turkish artillery targeted a vehicle in Snuny district, according to a security source in Nineveh governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the bombing targeted a vehicle carrying PKK members in the village of Qasim Malako, Snuny district on the Iraqi-Syrian border. The attack killed all the passengers according to the source.

On the other hand, Qasim Shusho, commander of the Peshmerga forces in Sinjar, told Shafaq News agency that he believes that a leader of PKK was among the dead in the attack.


related

Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Date: 2020-09-24 14:34:36
Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Turkey: operations against PKK to continue

Date: 2020-08-13 08:23:55
Turkey: operations against PKK to continue

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

The Iraqi Parliament condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-11-05 18:04:01
The Iraqi Parliament condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-27 10:25:52
Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

Turkish shelling forces the Christian villages' residents to leave their homes

Date: 2020-09-02 18:41:37
Turkish shelling forces the Christian villages' residents to leave their homes

The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-26 13:45:22
The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Date: 2020-08-25 08:47:22
Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway