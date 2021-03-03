Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Member of the Parliamentary Crisis Cell hints to a potential 10-day lockdown extension

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-03T14:03:57+0000
Member of the Parliamentary Crisis Cell hints to a potential 10-day lockdown extension

Shafaq News/ A member of the parliamentary Crisis Cell, Ghayeb Al-Omairi, announced on Wednesday raising a roster of recommendations to the High Committee of Health and National Safety, including the imposition of a lockdown. 

"Several recommendations have been submitted to the High Committee of Health and National Safety," Al-Omairi stated to Shafaq News Agency, "these recommendations will be discussed at the meeting to be held this evening." 

He added, "one of the most important recommendations was a 10-days lockdown after which the situation will be examined according to the Coronavirus spread," indicating that E-learning will have continue for universities, colleges, institutes, government, and private schools. 

Al-Omairi pointed out, "the decisions to impose the total and partial lockdown are issued exclusively by the High Committee of Health and National Safety."

related